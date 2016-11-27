Click onHave an Old Fashioned, Blessed, Wonderful Christmas – Teresa A. Thomas of Integrated Catholic Life™ link to read more.
Blogs |
Dec. 25, 2016
Have an Old Fashioned, Blessed, Wonderful Christmas; What Makes a Great Parish; and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Tito Edwards
Have an Old Fashioned, Blessed, Wonderful Christmas – Teresa A. Thomas, Integrated Catholic Life™
What Makes a Great Parish? – Fr. Gerald E. Murray J.C.D., First Things
I Love You, Man – Benedictine Augustine, Maccabee Society
The Irish Forest That Secretly Grew a Celtic Cross – Catholic News Agency
Ireland’s Happy Pro-Life Warriors – Cora Sherlock, Catholic Herald
My Brown Scapular and Me – Mattias A. Caro, Ethika Politika
It’s Time to Rehabilitate St. Aloysius – Thomas J. Craughwell, The Standard Bearers via Crisis Magazine
Not Alone: At the House of Mary Near Ephesus – Cristina Montes, Ignitum Today
Father Stanley Rother: The First American-Born Martyr – Catholic News Agency
New Mass, Old Mass: Savor the Fullness – James Hooper, Catholic Stand
Young Catholics Campaign for a London World Youth Day – Filip Mazurczak, The Catholic World Report
Bishop Peter Elliott of Melbourne, Australia, on Liturgy, Rigidity, and Reform of the Reform – CWR Staff, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.
View Comments