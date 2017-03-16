Maltese Archbishop Charles Scicluna: The Church’s Teachings on Contraception has Softened – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

A Faith Adventure: Evangelizing a Family Member – H.L. Duncan, Catholic Stand

Is Confession Biblical? – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks

It is Right and Just: Spending on Glorious Architecture – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today

What Everyone Gets Wrong About the Sin of Acedia, the Deadly “Noonday Devil” – ChurchPop

Sports, Entertainment, the Economy, and Easter Sunday – Gene Van Son, Catholic Stand

The Importance of Reading Genesis Like a Scientist – Stacy Trasancos Ph.D., Catholic Answers

The Dominic Option; Instead of Rod Dreher's Benedict Option – David Warren, The Catholic Thing

The Horrific Dream of the Wife of Pontius Pilate (about Nicene Creed) – Taylor Marshall Ph.D.

Raymond Arroyo’s Books are Having an Astounding Impact on At-Risk Kids – Michelle Bauman, Catholic News Agency

This Popular European Diet Is Positively Medieval – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

Professor Suspended for Opposing Abortion at Catholic College – Dan Hitchens, Catholic Herald

Was This the Most Terrifying Religious Persecution in History? – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

How a U.S. Bishop became a Korean War Martyr – Kevin J. Jones, Catholic News Agency

