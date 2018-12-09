Happy Traditionalists at Clear Creek Abbey (Credit: Fr. Dwight Longenecker)

Happy Traddies at Clear Creek, Don’t Read the Bible, Messianic Prophecies, and More Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Happy Traddies at Clear Creek - Fr. Dwight Longenecker+++

Live Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament – Adorecast

Catholic Church: “Don’t Read the Bible!” – Steve Ray, Defenders of the Catholic Faith++

In Images: The Fascinating Symbolism of the Miraculous Medal – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia+

Messianic Prophecies: Genesis 49: 8-11 – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

What Does “Atonement” Mean & How Did Jesus Do It? – Jimmy Akin, JimmyAkin.com

The Significance of Things – Joy Joseph, Catholic Stand

2 Minute Audios: Steve’s 6 Rules for Dealing with Non-Catholic Family & Friends – Steve Ray, Defenders of the Catholic Faith

“No One Knows”: Daily Life & The Final Hour – Deacon Greg Lambert, Catholic Stand

Does Hell Play a Role in Evangelization? – Deacon John Beagan, Crisis Magazine

A Liturgical Look at Holy Communion as The Sacrament of the Dying – Fr. Ryan Rojo, Adoremus Bulletin

The Life & Work of Msgr. Li Jingfeng, Bishop of Fengxiang (Part I) – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

The Life & Work of Msgr. Li Jingfeng, Bishop of Fengxiang (Part II) – Aelredus Rievallensis, Canticum Salomonis

The Vast Cloud of Witnesses: Lofty Saints & Saints A Little Like Me – Trish Irvine, Catholic Stand

Steve Talley: Tonalism & Nocturnes in the American Landscape Tradition – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement

Chasuble of the First Bishop of Cincinnati – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.