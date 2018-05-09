Thea Bowman (Credit: Theo Brown/Fair-Use via Aleteia)
Granddaughter of a Slave on Road to Canonization, True Catholic Fashion With Meghan Ashley and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Meet Thea Bowman, Granddaughter of a Slave on Road to Canonization – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
My Chat with Jennifer Fulwiler: How Fashion Will Change Your Life! – Meghan Ashley Sabo, Meghan Ashley
A Catholic Chaplain Becomes a Hero – Daniel Demers, Catholic Stand
Belief in God Declining, but Belief in the Devil Remains Strong – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
Find Comfort in Christ: Take Off Your Shoes of Sin – Gabriel Garnica, Catholic Stand
How to Pick a Name to Honor the Blessed Virgin Mary – Theresa Williams, epicPew
The Benedictine Confederation Marks 125 Years – Vatican News
Prayer & the Word of God: Defenses Against the Evil One – Fr. Paolo Carlin, Catholic Exchange
Catholicism, Fundraising, Book Launches, & Overcoming Struggles - Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Join Us for the Avila Summit This Summer! – Kristin Aebli, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Rene Girard & the Real Reason Traditional Worship Will Survive – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Why the Double Ablutions? – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments