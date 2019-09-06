St. Kateri Church in Ridgway, Illinois (Source: Liturgical Arts Journal)

Gothic Reborn In Ridgway, Illinois, Why Catholics Should Not Go To Public School, and More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Gothic Reborn: St. Kateri Tekakwitha in Ridgway, Illinois – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal +1

Why Catholics Didn’t Go to Public School “Back Then” & Probably Shouldn’t Now - Those Catholic Men +1

Beware the Hypocrisy of the “Spiritual but Not Religious” – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Sex in the Garden – Jared Ortiz, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report

The Latest Ticket To Riches: Suing a Priest – David F. Pierre, Jr., at TheMediaReport.com

Marseilles: A Pro-Islam Bishop For An Islamified City – William Kilpatrick, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

Participate in St. Michael’s Lent This Autumn – Masha Goepel at Catholic Stand

As The First Pope, Did St. Peter Write Any Encyclicals? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Recovering & Recreating the Institutions We Need – Adam A.J. DeVille at The Catholic Thing

EWTN Video: Newman Society Discusses Latest Threats to Catholic Education – Newman Society Blog

The Case for (OnGoing) Marriage Formation – Deanna Johnston at Catholic East Texas

Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) Altar Boy Camp in Slovakia – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

First Corinthians: Solid Spiritual Gold – Ray Sullivan at Catholic Stand

Ask Father: Why Didn’t Benedict XVI Say The Traditional Latin Mass (TLM)? How Can We Get One. . . – Fr. Z’s Blog

Loneliness Is A Human Catastrophe – & It’s Getting Worse – Barbara Kay at Mercatornet

Oprah Winfrey Thanked Her Mom Before She Died for Not “Getting Rid of Her” in an Abortion – Life News

Contraception Vs. NFP (Natural Family Planning): What’s The Difference? – Sister Helena Burns, F.S.P., at Couple To Couple League

George Cardinal Pell, Scapegoat – Matthew Schmitz at First Things

The New York Times Team Assumes Polish Catholics Are Justifying Anti-Gay Violence – Terry Mattingly at Get Religion

Music & the Education of the Christian Soul – L. Joseph Hebert, Jr.

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.