Blogs | Apr. 7, 2017

Gorsuch Backed by Many Pro-Life Groups, Male Weightlifter Wins Women’s Competition, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Judge Gorsuch Nomination Backed by Dozens of Pro-life Groups – Catholic News Agency

Male Weightlifter Wins Women’s Competition; Shatters Record. . .Because, Well, He’s a Dude – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report

It’s Dangerous to Believe: Religious Freedom and Its Enemies – Mary Eberstadt, The Catholic Thing

When Policy Preferences Masquerade as Rights - John M. Grondelski, Crisis Magazine

Two Great Reads for Catholics Looking for True Love – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

Why Do Catholics Genuflect in a Church? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

First License to Create ‘Three-Parent Baby’ Is Granted in Britain – Catholic Herald

How Gargoyles Save Souls . . . and Ceilings – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

5 Hidden Blessings from Having to Wait in a Long Line for Confession – Laura Hudgens, ChurchPop

St. Paul and the Divinity of Jesus – J.P. Nunez, Catholic Stand

Gothic Style Wall Paintings, An Appropriate Style for Roman Rite Churches – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement

Turning to God, the Creator, or Acting Out a Parable – Bob Drury, Catholic Stand

To a Priest Who Learned the Traditional Latin Mass and Then Quit Because It was Hard – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z's Blog

The Last of the Junior Seminarians – K.E. Colombini, Crisis Magazine

