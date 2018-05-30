The Last Judgement by Jacob de Backer circa A.D. 1583
God’s Chat with Lucifer, The Vision of Leo XIII; Mob Justice at Providence College; and More!
God’s Chat with the Devil; The Vision of Pope Leo XIII - Daniel Demers, Catholic Stand+++
Mob Justice at Providence College – Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Incredible Photos: The Pro-Life Movement You’ve Never Seen – Jeffrey Bruno, Aleteia
Discernment of Our Thoughts & Prayers – Brandon Schild, Catholic Stand
Gran Torino Confession – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Two Charcoal Fires – Noel Tran, Ignitum Today
What Happens in Germany – Archbishop Charles J. Chaput O.F.M. Cap., First Things
How to View Your Work Day as a Catholic – Laura Hensley, epicPew
Why Catholics Honor Mary – Charle McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Quæritur: Sorting Out Confusing, Contradictory Messages From Priests – Fr. Z’s Blog
Reverse the Curse in the USA: Undoing What Erupted in San Francisco – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man
The Best Monastic Documentaries – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic
On Holy Friendship & “Accompaniment” – Alan L. Anderson, The Catholic World Report
In Les Mis, the Revolutionaries are (Also) the Villains – James Walpole, Mercatornet
Wim Wenders Presents Pope Francis Superstar! – Nick Olszyk, The Catholic World Report
Isn’t Natural Family Planning (NFP) Just Catholic “Birth Control?” – Jenny Uebbing, Mama Needs Coffee
