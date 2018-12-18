God Bless Fr. LaCuesta, The Mouth That Roared, Living the Liturgical Calendar, and More Great Links!
God Bless Fr. LaCuesta; No Mention of "Hell" in Funeral Homily - Edward N. Peters, J.C.D. J.D., The Catholic World Report +++
“The Mouth That Roared”: Rocco Palmo’s Spot-On Tribute to Bishop Morlino – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man+
Living the Liturgical Calendar: The Wonderful Waiting of Advent – Cynthia Millen, Catholic Stand
The Catholic Gentleman Gift List 2018 – Sam Guzman, The Catholic Gentleman++
Australia: The Inexplicable Conviction of Cardinal Pell - Philip Lawler, Catholic Culture++
No, I Won’t Encourage Catholic Anger – Anthony S. Layne, Catholic Stand
New Population Research Shows Half the World’s Countries are Disappearing – Tom Hoopes, Aleteia++
3 Ways Catholics Can Better Fundraise in 2019 - Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Cardinal Sarah on Kneeling before the Eucharist, Communion in the Hand – Fr. Z’s Blog++
Charles Cardinal Bo of Myanmar New President of FABC – Robin Gomes, Vatican News
By Their Fruits, You Will Know Them – Noel Ethan Tan, Ignitum Today
Interview with Fr. Hans Zollner, President of Center for Protection of Minors – Joan Lewis, Joan's Rome
Frustrated? Feeling Low? Deal! – One Mad Mom
New Reports on the Sex Abuse Scandals & Cover-ups - Big Pulpit
The Abuse Response from Dioceses That’s Upsetting Men Off the Most – Jason Craig, Those Catholic Men+
Be Very Careful What You Pray For – Guy McClung Ph.D. J.D., The American Catholic++
“We Were Shocked” When Rome Stopped Us – California Catholic Daily++
