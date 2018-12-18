Graves (Credit: Patrick Bruchs of us.fotolia.com via The Catholic World Report)

God Bless Fr. LaCuesta, The Mouth That Roared, Living the Liturgical Calendar, and More Great Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

God Bless Fr. LaCuesta; No Mention of "Hell" in Funeral Homily - Edward N. Peters, J.C.D. J.D., The Catholic World Report +++

“The Mouth That Roared”: Rocco Palmo’s Spot-On Tribute to Bishop Morlino – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man+

Living the Liturgical Calendar: The Wonderful Waiting of Advent – Cynthia Millen, Catholic Stand

The Catholic Gentleman Gift List 2018 – Sam Guzman, The Catholic Gentleman++

Australia: The Inexplicable Conviction of Cardinal Pell - Philip Lawler, Catholic Culture++

No, I Won’t Encourage Catholic Anger – Anthony S. Layne, Catholic Stand

New Population Research Shows Half the World’s Countries are Disappearing – Tom Hoopes, Aleteia++

3 Ways Catholics Can Better Fundraise in 2019 - Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Cardinal Sarah on Kneeling before the Eucharist, Communion in the Hand – Fr. Z’s Blog++

Charles Cardinal Bo of Myanmar New President of FABC – Robin Gomes, Vatican News

By Their Fruits, You Will Know Them – Noel Ethan Tan, Ignitum Today

Interview with Fr. Hans Zollner, President of Center for Protection of Minors – Joan Lewis, Joan's Rome

Frustrated? Feeling Low? Deal! – One Mad Mom

New Reports on the Sex Abuse Scandals & Cover-ups - Big Pulpit

The Abuse Response from Dioceses That’s Upsetting Men Off the Most – Jason Craig, Those Catholic Men+

Be Very Careful What You Pray For – Guy McClung Ph.D. J.D., The American Catholic++

“We Were Shocked” When Rome Stopped Us – California Catholic Daily++

