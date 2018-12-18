God Bless Fr. LaCuesta; No Mention of "Hell" in Funeral Homily - Edward N. Peters, J.C.D. J.D., The Catholic World Report +++

“The Mouth That Roared”: Rocco Palmo’s Spot-On Tribute to Bishop Morlino – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man+

Living the Liturgical Calendar: The Wonderful Waiting of Advent – Cynthia Millen, Catholic Stand

The Catholic Gentleman Gift List 2018 – Sam Guzman, The Catholic Gentleman++

Australia: The Inexplicable Conviction of Cardinal Pell - Philip Lawler, Catholic Culture++

No, I Won’t Encourage Catholic Anger – Anthony S. Layne, Catholic Stand

New Population Research Shows Half the World’s Countries are Disappearing – Tom Hoopes, Aleteia++

3 Ways Catholics Can Better Fundraise in 2019 - Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Cardinal Sarah on Kneeling before the Eucharist, Communion in the Hand – Fr. Z’s Blog++

Charles Cardinal Bo of Myanmar New President of FABC – Robin Gomes, Vatican News

By Their Fruits, You Will Know Them – Noel Ethan Tan, Ignitum Today

Interview with Fr. Hans Zollner, President of Center for Protection of Minors – Joan Lewis, Joan's Rome

Frustrated? Feeling Low? Deal! – One Mad Mom

New Reports on the Sex Abuse Scandals & Cover-ups - Big Pulpit

The Abuse Response from Dioceses That’s Upsetting Men Off the Most – Jason Craig, Those Catholic Men+

Be Very Careful What You Pray For – Guy McClung Ph.D. J.D., The American Catholic++

“We Were Shocked” When Rome Stopped Us – California Catholic Daily++

