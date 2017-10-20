Click on the A Glimpse of Satan’s Playbook link to read more.

Glimpse of Satans Playbook, Help the Iraqi Christians, Evangelization and Social Justice, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

A Glimpse of Satan’s Playbook – Allison Low, Catholic Stand

This is a Crucial Moment for Iraqi Christians; We Cannot Forget Them – Cardinal Nichols, Catholic Herald

Why We Can Not Separate Evangelization and Social Justice – Bishop Robert Barron, ChurchPop

How Online Propaganda is Tearing the Church Apart – Damian Thompson, Catholic Herald

Someone (Else) Please Help the Poor – Randall Smith Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

The Surprising Health Benefit of Joining a Church Choir – Calah Alexander, Aleteia

Why We Need “Objectively Disordered” – Deacon Jim Russell, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Why Rosaries Scare the Media – Clemente Lisi, The Catholic Thing

How to Fit Fundraising Into Your Catholic Faith – Brice Sokolowski, Catholic Fundraiser

I Guess They Don’t Teach History at the University of Wisconsin (U.W.) at Madison – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

25 Things You Should Know About the Rosary – Fr. Ed Broom O.M.V., Catholic Exchange

11 Things Every Catholic Should Know About the Mysterious Apparitions at Fatima – ChurchPop

Ironies, Twists, and Turns in the Australian 'Same-sex Marriage' Campaign – Wanda Skowronska, Crisis Magazine

You Won’t Believe What Happens When Praying St. Michael Chaplet – Chloe Langr, epicPew

As Christians, We are Commanded to Forgive – Karen Reep, Catholic Stand

The Heresy of Low Expectations – Eric Sammons, Catholic Answers Magazine

5 Birds and Their Symbolism in Christian Art – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Harvesting Human Eggs and Informed Consent Legislation – Joe Kral, Truth and Charity Forum

Identity Politics and Church Teaching – James Kalb J.D., Crisis Magazine

The Pope, the Bishops, Muhammad, and Migration – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., The Catholic World Report

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.