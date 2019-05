Jesus in the Eucharist (Source: New Theological Movement)

Girl Wanted Communion Badly So Jesus Intervened Directly, My Wife's Conversion Story, and More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Girl Who Wanted To Receive Communion So Badly That Jesus Intervened Directly – Larry Peterson at Aleteia +1

My Wife’s Conversion to the Catholic Church (Stand Up Comedy) – David L. Gray at DavidLGray.info +1

Germany: Pro-Women’s Ordination Group: “We Want To Take Mary Off Her Pedestal” – Fr. Z’s Blog

Four Bishops Warn About “Equality Act” – Benjamin Loughnane at Catholic Herald

Analysis: Thoughts on ‘Vos Estis’ & Vulnerability – Edward N. Peters, J.C.D. J.D., at The Catholic World Report

Europe’s War on Christianity - William Kilpatrick at Crisis Magazine

Somebody’s Handmaid – Susan Skinner at Catholic Stand

Claude de Vert’s Simple, Literal, & Historical Explanation of Ceremonies of Mass: Watershed of Catholic Enlightenment – Aelredus Rievallensis at Canticum Salomonis

Time to Fill the Toolbox – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

Images - Nicholas Lye at Ignitum Today

Catholic Thought & the Challenges of Our Time - Ryan T. Anderson, Ph.D., at Public Discourse

Israel Folau, Religious Liberty Martyr – Rod Dreher

