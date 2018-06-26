St. John Paul II (Credit: The Catholic World Report)

George Weigel Addresses Bishop Robert McElroy, Do Catholics Worship Statues, and More Great Links!

George Weigel Addresses Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego of His Misconceptions on St. John Paul II - George Weigel, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report+++

Do Catholics Worship Statues? – Chloe Langr, epicPew

Cardinal Schönborn: Priestesses Too Profound a Change for the Church – Catholic Herald

Movies: Sexual Revolution: 50 Years Since “Humanae Vitæ” – Sister Helena Burns F.S.P., Hell Burns

Did the Church Destroy Civilization? – Steve Weidenkopf, Catholic Answers Magazine

WJAMI or ‘Would Jesus Accept My Invitation?’ – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

I Have Seen a Unicorn, a Pro-Life Democrat! – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

7 Tips to Tell a Friend Before She Buys a Wedding Dress – Meghan Ashley Styling

Was the Resurrection Based on Near Eastern Mythologies? – Matthew B. Rose, Quidquid Est, Est!

What Do the Church Fathers & Popes Say About the Devil? – Fr. Paolo Carlin, Catholic Exchange

The Internet: Blessing or Curse? – Tom Jay, Crisis Magazine

Russian Orthodox Metropolitan: Catholic Views are Unacceptable – Vladimir Rozanskij, AsiaNews.it

Poland & the Future of Europe – Jozef Andrew Kosc, First Things

Why Be (or Continue to Be) Catholic? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Power Without Piety – Brad Miner, The Catholic Thing

Why Does Cardinal Errazuris, Tainted by Scandal, Retains a Prestigious Vatican Post – Catholic Culture

