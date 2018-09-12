Fulton Sheen (Credit: Fr. Dwight Longenecker)

Fulton Sheen’s Warning about Counterfeit Catholicism; Love the Sinner, Hate the Sin; and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Fulton Sheen’s Warning about Counterfeit Catholicism - Fr. Dwight Longenecker+++

Life Begins at Conception: All the Science Citations – Scot Smith J.D., All Roads Lead to Rome

Fr. James Martin’s Twitter Manifesto – One Mad Mom

Love the Sinner, Hate the Sin – Kat Larson, Ignitum Today

Why Growing Up with Relativism Has Millennials Searching for New Life Rules – Isaac Withers, Catholic Link

Crusader Feasts & the Conversion of Granada – Canticum Salomonis

50 Years of Vernacular Liturgy: Golden Principles to Guide Translation – Christopher Carstens, Adoremus Bulletin

Can We Trust Killer Robots & Drones to Act Ethically in Future Wars? – Heather Zeiger, Mercatornet

We Have a Part to Play in Miracles – Ken Kniepmann, Catholic Stand

The Pope We Lost: Why We Must Not Forget John Paul I – Damian Thompson, Catholic Herald

Attracting Your Angel Donors – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

The Desire to Worship Well – Janet Meyer, Catholic Stand

The Sex Scandals, Cover-ups, & Pope Francis - Big Pulpit

San Jose Diocese $247 Million in Debt – California Catholic Daily

Peter Slipper Comments: ICAB more Catholic than Rome – The Anglicanorum Coetibus Society

