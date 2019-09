Fulton Sheen and Saving The Church, The Only Signed Book In The Old Testament, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Who Will Save Our Future Church? Archbishop Fulton Sheen Nails It With This One Powerful Quote – ChurchPOP +1

The Only “Signed” Book In The Old Testament – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia +1

Live Perpetual Adoration Of The Blessed Sacrament Via Adorecast – Team Catholify

Ask Father: Getting Necessary Gear For The Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) – Fr. Z’s Blog

Unused or Unseen Papal Vesture & Vestments – Shawn R. Tribe at New Liturgical Movement

Are You Called To Be A Deacon? – David La Mar at Catholic Exchange

The Secret to Successful Intercession – Pamela Mandela at Catholic Stand

Armenian Winemakers Revive The Tradition Of “Noah’s Wine” – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia

Enthrone the Sacred Heart in Your Domestic Church – Cari Donaldson at Catholic Exchange

Pray For Wisdom With This Short Prayer From The Bible – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

That We May Be One – Karlo Broussard at Catholic Answers Magazine

The Romanesque Churches of San Leo, Italy – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

What Exactly Is “The Gospel”? – Greg Chrysostom at Catholic Stand

The Love Of Friendship – Daniel Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Is the Eucharist Just a Symbol? Podcast on the Eucharist with Steve Ray – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

The Sacramental Reality of the Eucharist in Church History – Douglas M. Beaumont at Catholic Answers Magazine

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.