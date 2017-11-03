Click on the Patrick Coffin: From Islam to Christ With Derya Little, a Conversion Story link to read more.
From Islam to Christ With Derya Little, Litany for the Conversion of Internet, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Patrick Coffin: From Islam to Christ With Derya Little, a Conversion Story – Patrick Coffin, Catholic Stand
Fr. Z’s Litany for the Conversion of Internet Trolls 2.0 – Fr. Z’s Blog
Prayer, Spiritual Desolation & Internet Addiction – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
FAQs: What is an Exorcism? – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald
How to Stop Abortion? Make the Other Choice Possible – Chris Brune, Catholic Stand
In Whose Name Should We Baptize? – Tim Staples, Catholic Answers Magazine
Myths of the ‘Reformation’ – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Free Speech: Its Legal History & Response as Catholics – Fr. Nicholas Blackwell O. Carm., Catholic Stand
Conspiracies & Catholicism: Vampires – Foxfier, The American Catholic
Exclusive: How to Follow Your Vocation (and Go on Holiday) – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
A Priest Exorcizes Vegas Shooter’s Hotel Room with Holy Water, the Priest Felt Evil Presence – ChurchPop
The Demonologist: Montague Summers – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic
A New Springtime of Ecumenism? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
On the Legacy of St. John Paul the Great – John M. Grondelski, Crisis Magazine
The Saints Behind Shakespeare’s “St. Crispin’s Day” Speech – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
The Three Living and Three Dead – Fr. Z’s Blog
Liturgical Linens: Making Purificators, and Completed Projects – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement
Cardinal Müller’s Latest on “Amoris Lætitia” – P.J. Smith, Semiduplex
More Example of Coordination from the New Catholic Red Guards – Fr. Z’s Blog
Reprimand or Vatican Job Fair? – One Mad Mom
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments