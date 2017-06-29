Click on the From Chauffeur to Priest link to read more.
Blogs | Jul. 29, 2017
From Chauffeur to Priest, Why This Catholic Takes Issue with Gay and Straight Labels, and More!
From Chauffeur to Priest – Aleteia
Why This Catholic Takes Issue with ‘Gay’ and ‘Straight’ Labels – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
How My Branch of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Family Converted to Catholicism – Lindsay Kuniyuki, ChurchPop
These Youth Feed 2000 Homeless People Every Night in Uruguay – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
Why Moms Like Me are Pulling Their Daughters Out of Dance Class – Calah Alexander, Aleteia
Fr. James Martin’s Weak and Wobbly Bridge – Janet E. Smith, The Catholic World Report
The Church in the Wilderness – Jonathan B. Coe, Crisis Magazine
When Christ is Not the Center – Randall B. Smith Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
A Call to Protest the Growing Threat from Satanism – John Horvat II, Crisis Magazine
How to Ask for Gifts and Receive Donations – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Wherein Fr. Z Endorses Fr. Cipolla’s Call to Action: Promote the Traditional Latin Mass! – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Rome Roiled by Recent Scandals, Conflicts – Scott P. Richert, OSV Newsweekly
Mass “Facing the People” and Priest Control Freaks – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The Key Truth About Marriage Hidden in the Word “Matrimony” – ChurchPop
Are There More Martyrs Now Than in the Early Church? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
American Catholicism is Being Poisoned by Factionalism – Michael Davis, Catholic Herald
The God Confirmation – Ray Sullivan, Catholic Stand
Cardinal Meisner was a Fighter, but His Last Hours were Touched by Sadness – Marco Tosatti, Catholic Herald
Msgr. Swetland’s Confusions – Edward Feser Ph.D.
Why is Civiltà Cattolica Attacking American Christians? I Have a Theory – Tim Stanley, Catholic Herald
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.