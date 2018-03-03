From Atheism to Declaring Spiritual Warfare - Justin McClain, Catholic Exchange+++

13 Amazing Facts Everyone Should Know About the Archangels – ChurchPop

Finding the Love of a Lifetime – Michael Cretaro, Catholic Stand

Sins & Sophistries in the History of the Crusades – Michael Kirke, Mercatornet

New Book on Catholic Fundraising: Pray, Pray, Pray, Ask – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

The Burdensome Myth of Romantic Love – David C. Dollahite & Betsy VanDenBerghe, First Things

The University of Notre Dame’s Identity Crisis Isn’t New or Going Away – Rachel Lu Ph.D.

Sex Education & Stalinism at the Local School Board – Austin Ruse

The Taming of the Adolescent Male – Randall B. Smith Ph.D.

Did a Man Really Breastfeed a Baby? – William M. Briggs Ph.D., Statistician to the Stars!

Walgreens Follows Target To Allow Men in Women’s Bathrooms – Fr. Mark Hodges

Does Cardinal Cupich Think Humanae Vitae Has Been Replaced? - Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald+++

Why Judaism & then Christianity Rejected Homosexuality – Dennis Prager, Crisis Magazine

Hong Kong Catholics Hold Prayer Vigil to Oppose Deal with Beijing – Catholic Herald

Saving Religious Liberty in ‘Same-Sex Marriage’ Australia is Impossible – Andrew Mullins, Mercatornet

I Still Don’t Understand the Vatican’s Dialogue with China – Joseph Cardinal Zen, AsiaNews.it

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .