Jan. 21, 2017
From Atheism, and Anti-Catholicism to Glory and Peace; Abolishing the Moral Order; and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Tito Edwards
From Ignorance, Atheism, and Anti-Catholicism to Glory and Peace – Edouard Belaga Ph.D., Catholic Stand
I Gave Up Alcohol for 33 Days, Here’s What Happened – Fr. Edward Looney, Catholic Exchange
Tisk, Tisk, Look at All Those Traditional Hats! Fancy Vestments! Gold! Tradition! – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Which Catholic Mother Are You? Take This Quiz and Find Out! – Sara Spitt, epicPew
Why is My Pastor Always Asking Me for Money? – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
An Insightful New Book Examines the Soul of Our People – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., Crisis Magazine
The Painted Word! No, We Don’t Write Holy Icons – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement
Abolishing the Moral Order – Clifford Staples Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Lincoln, Nebraska Shows Us the Way – David Clayton, Beauty of Catholicism
The Book of Job: Speak Rightly Of God – Guy McClung J.D. Ph.D., Catholic Stand
Why I’m Catholic: Sola Scriptura Isn’t Historical, Part IV – Kenneth Hensley, Catholic Answers
A Blast from the Past: The 1926 Eucharistic Congress in Chicago – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
