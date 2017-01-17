Click on From Addiction to Ordination: A Homeless Man’s Journey to Priesthood link to read more.
Blogs | Jan. 31, 2017
Addiction to Ordination: A Homeless Man’s Journey to Priesthood; Unanswered Prayer; and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Tito Edwards
From Addiction to Ordination: A Homeless Man’s Journey to Priesthood – Catholic News Agency/EWTN News
The Gift of Unanswered Prayer – Birgit Jones, Catholic Stand
The “Miracle Man of Montréal”? Videos on Saint André Bessette – Justin McClain, epicPew
Death With Dignity: The Ultimate Cop-Out – Maria Cintorino, Crisis Magazine
Attorney General Nominee Would Consider Cracking Down on Porn – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency/EWTN News
The Importance of Water in the Ancient World and Today – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
A Tale of Two Lectionaries: Qualitative vs. Quantitative Measures – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
The Kingdom of Jesus Christ on Earth – Ray Sullivan, Catholic Stand
Jihad: Searching for a Motive – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
England: More than 20 Churches to Close in Salford as Diocese Reveals Restructuring Plan – Staff Reporter, Catholic Herald
Is ‘Amoris Lætitia’ Compromised because of Ghostwriter Plagiarism? - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Break Your Silence: Speak About Amoris Lætitia! – Thomas Peters, Catholic Vote
The Maltese Bishops’ Document Will Hurt Catholics – Especially Women – Madeleine Teahan, Catholic Herald
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.
View Comments