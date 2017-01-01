From Addiction to Ordination: A Homeless Man’s Journey to Priesthood - Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

The Near Loss of English Benedictine Hood – Fr. Hugh Somerville-Knapman O.S.B., Dominus Mihi Adjutor

Catholic Social Media Influencers You Should Follow – Megan Dahle, Catholic Stand

Review of Two of Father Rutler’s Books & Interview – Roseanne T. Sullivan, Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Want to Pray Well? Study Well – Joe Heschmeyer, Shameless Popery

Church Fathers & the Sacrifice of the Mass, Thoroughly Catholic – Dave Armstrong, Biblical Evidence for Catholicism

An Order of Causes & Effects – Stacy Trasancos Ph.D., Catholic Answers Magazine

What a Fundraiser Should Do Every Week – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.com

Our Society is Destroying Itself – Cecily Lowe, Catholic Stand

The Assumption of . . . Moses? – Scott Smith, All Roads Lead to Rome

William Penn the Papist? – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

About Tearing Down Statues of Those of Whom You Disapprove – Fr. Z’s Blog

Paypal & Jihad Watch, Paypal Blinks – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Please! A Simple Version of the Anglican Ordinariate Office for Lay People – David Clayton, Claritas

The Vatican’s Double Standard in the Middle East – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., The Catholic World Report

First Thoughts on Pope Francis’ Address to Italian Liturgists – Fr. Z’s Blog

It’s Not Just Converts Who are Worried About the Church – Dan Hitchens, Catholic Herald

