Click on the From Addiction to Ordination: A Homeless Man’s Journey to Priesthood link to read more.
Blogs | Sep. 4, 2017
From Addiction to Ordination: A Homeless Man’s Journey to Priesthood; English Hood, and More!
From Addiction to Ordination: A Homeless Man’s Journey to Priesthood - Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
The Near Loss of English Benedictine Hood – Fr. Hugh Somerville-Knapman O.S.B., Dominus Mihi Adjutor
Catholic Social Media Influencers You Should Follow – Megan Dahle, Catholic Stand
Review of Two of Father Rutler’s Books & Interview – Roseanne T. Sullivan, Homiletic & Pastoral Review
Want to Pray Well? Study Well – Joe Heschmeyer, Shameless Popery
Church Fathers & the Sacrifice of the Mass, Thoroughly Catholic – Dave Armstrong, Biblical Evidence for Catholicism
An Order of Causes & Effects – Stacy Trasancos Ph.D., Catholic Answers Magazine
What a Fundraiser Should Do Every Week – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.com
Our Society is Destroying Itself – Cecily Lowe, Catholic Stand
The Assumption of . . . Moses? – Scott Smith, All Roads Lead to Rome
William Penn the Papist? – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
About Tearing Down Statues of Those of Whom You Disapprove – Fr. Z’s Blog
Paypal & Jihad Watch, Paypal Blinks – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Please! A Simple Version of the Anglican Ordinariate Office for Lay People – David Clayton, Claritas
The Vatican’s Double Standard in the Middle East – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., The Catholic World Report
First Thoughts on Pope Francis’ Address to Italian Liturgists – Fr. Z’s Blog
It’s Not Just Converts Who are Worried About the Church – Dan Hitchens, Catholic Herald
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩Big Pulpit☩.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.