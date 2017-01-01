Click on the From a Lutheran Playground to a Path Through Anti-Catholic Bigotry link to read more.
Blogs | Aug. 4, 2017
From a Lutheran Playground to a Path Through Anti-Catholic Bigotry, Young Adults, and More Links!
From a Lutheran Playground to a Path Through Anti-Catholic Bigotry - Russell Shaw, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Christianity is Growing in Eastern Europe – John Burger, Aleteia
100 Descendants and Counting: The Remarkable Story of Pat Klingbeil – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
How can I Practice Charity in the Face of Worldly Ideas of Love? – Sister Theresa Aletheia Noble, Aleteia
Quæritur: Can an Ex-Woman, a Trans “Man”, be Ordained? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
How to Ask for Gifts and Receive Donations – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The Surfer Priest – Fr. Donald Calloway – Fr. Donald Calloway M.I.C., Aleteia
Looking to the Future: A Balanced Vision – Sarah Greydanus, Catholic Stand
Social Media: The Fellowship of Hating for Fun – David Mills, Aleteia
lit: Catholicism for Young Adults – T.J. Burdick O.P., Dominican Institute
Holy Smoke! Why the Church Uses Incense at Mass – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Quæritur: Can I Wear a Rosary Like Warriors Wear Weapons? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Another Priest is Killed in Mexico; Are Clergy being Targeted? – Jaime Septién & Kathleen N. Hattrup, Aleteia
The Tablet’s New Editor & Fr. Baldovin’s Doctrinaire Claim – Fr. Hugh Somerville-Knapman O.S.B., Dominus mihi adjutor
The Spiritual Testament of a Murderer and Failed Rapist – Aleteia
Why Nathaniel Hawthorne’s Daughter is Now Called a Servant of God – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
Earliest Mosaic of Jonah Found in 5th-Century Synagogue in Israel – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
