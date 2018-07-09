Students of Thomas More College (Credit: Thomas More College via Newman Society)
From a Dominican College to a True Catholic College, Help Loome Theological Booksellers, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Free at Last: From Dominican ‘Catholic’ College to a True Catholic College - Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., Newman Society+++
Loome Theological Booksellers Needs Help to Stay Open – The Catholic World Report
Before & After: Churches in New Jersy, Georgia & New York – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
Stop Imposing Your Morality! – Trent Horn, Catholic Answers Magazine
Who is the Whore of Babylon from Revelation? – Anthony Pagliarini, Aleteia
Why Email is the Hottest Trend in Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Peter Kreeft’s ‘Forty Reasons’ is a Commendably Concise Apologetic – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
It's Almost Here! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! – Meghan Ashley Styling
Treating Embryocide With White Gloves – Deacon Thomas J. Davis Jr., Crisis Magazine
The Idolatry of Work – Carole Baker Th.D., Church Life Journal
What Does My Guardian Angel Look Like? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Let Everyone In? If Only It Were That Simple – Tim Stanley, Catholic Herald
Gender & Raising Boys & Girls – Caitlin Marchand, Catholic Exchange
1962 Vocational Film, Starring Jack Nicholson – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Pope Francis’ Implementation is a Generational Change – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican
What the English Dons Can Teach Catholics About Drinking – Chloe Langr, epicPew
