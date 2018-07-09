Free at Last: From Dominican ‘Catholic’ College to a True Catholic College - Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., Newman Society+++

Loome Theological Booksellers Needs Help to Stay Open – The Catholic World Report

Before & After: Churches in New Jersy, Georgia & New York – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal

Stop Imposing Your Morality! – Trent Horn, Catholic Answers Magazine

Who is the Whore of Babylon from Revelation? – Anthony Pagliarini, Aleteia

Why Email is the Hottest Trend in Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Peter Kreeft’s ‘Forty Reasons’ is a Commendably Concise Apologetic – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

It's Almost Here! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! – Meghan Ashley Styling

Treating Embryocide With White Gloves – Deacon Thomas J. Davis Jr., Crisis Magazine

The Idolatry of Work – Carole Baker Th.D., Church Life Journal

What Does My Guardian Angel Look Like? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Let Everyone In? If Only It Were That Simple – Tim Stanley, Catholic Herald

Gender & Raising Boys & Girls – Caitlin Marchand, Catholic Exchange

1962 Vocational Film, Starring Jack Nicholson – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Pope Francis’ Implementation is a Generational Change – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican

What the English Dons Can Teach Catholics About Drinking – Chloe Langr, epicPew

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .