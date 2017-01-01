Click on Freedom of Religion and True Freedom link to read more.
Blogs | Apr. 11, 2017
Freedom of Religion and True Freedom, Poor Prenatal Diagnosis, Good Liturgical Music and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Freedom of Religion and True Freedom – Christine Roe, Catholic Stand
“Poor Prenatal Diagnosis”: What We Did When Doctor Told Us to Abort Our Baby – Kate Chetta, ChurchPoP
What If Liturgical Music was as Moving and Powerful as the Mass Deserves? - Libby Reichert, Aleteia
Temptation and Lenten Penance – Nicene Guy, Ignitum Today
The New Population Bomb in Europe – Dennis Sewell, Catholic Herald
The Church Teaches – and Judges – Consciences – Fr. Timothy V. Vaverek S.T.D., The Catholic Thing
A Beautiful Catholic School (Anglican Ordinariate): Atonement Academy in Texas – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Columnist: Stay-at-Home Moms Should Be Forced to Work – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report
The Mystery of Wallace Stevens’ ‘Deathbed Conversion’ to Catholicism – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
The Sin of Usury is Alive and Well – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand
A Selective Public High School Excluded Catholic School Students from Admission, Why? - Catholic News Agency
Taken for a Ride? Islam and Religious Liberty – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Why Catholics in Scotland Want a Statue for This Martyred Priest – Catholic News Agency
Answering Mr. Walford’s Queries on Amoris Lætitia, Really – Steven O’Reilly, Roma Locuta Est
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.
View Comments