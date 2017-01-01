Click on Freedom of Religion and True Freedom link to read more.

Blogs | Apr. 11, 2017

Freedom of Religion and True Freedom, Poor Prenatal Diagnosis, Good Liturgical Music and More Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Freedom of Religion and True Freedom – Christine Roe, Catholic Stand

“Poor Prenatal Diagnosis”: What We Did When Doctor Told Us to Abort Our Baby – Kate Chetta, ChurchPoP

What If Liturgical Music was as Moving and Powerful as the Mass Deserves? - Libby Reichert, Aleteia

Temptation and Lenten Penance – Nicene Guy, Ignitum Today

The New Population Bomb in Europe – Dennis Sewell, Catholic Herald

The Church Teaches – and Judges – Consciences – Fr. Timothy V. Vaverek S.T.D., The Catholic Thing

A Beautiful Catholic School (Anglican Ordinariate): Atonement Academy in Texas – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Columnist: Stay-at-Home Moms Should Be Forced to Work – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report

The Mystery of Wallace Stevens’ ‘Deathbed Conversion’ to Catholicism – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

The Sin of Usury is Alive and Well – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand

A Selective Public High School Excluded Catholic School Students from Admission, Why? - Catholic News Agency

Taken for a Ride? Islam and Religious Liberty – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

Why Catholics in Scotland Want a Statue for This Martyred Priest – Catholic News Agency

Answering Mr. Walford’s Queries on Amoris Lætitia, Really – Steven O’Reilly, Roma Locuta Est

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.