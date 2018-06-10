St. Francis de Sales (Credit: Aleteia & Public Domain)
Francis de Sales on How to be a Virtuous Person, Live Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Advice from St. Francis de Sales on How To Be a Virtuous Person – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Live Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament – Adorecast
YouTube Star Explains What Convinced Her Church is Right on Contraception – ChurchPop
How Europeans are Fighting Back Against Sunday Trading – Matthew Schmitz, Catholic Herald
Did You Know? The Reason Why Chief Sitting Bull Wore a Crucifix – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
Catholics Celebrate the Inaugural Memorial of Mary, Mother of the Church – Jessica McAfee, epicPew
One-Man Army Fighting for the Resuscitation of the Latin Language – Paul V. Mankowski, First Things
Simple, Little, Humble: Newborn Symbolizes Spirituality of St. Bernadette – Sarah Carey, Catholic Stand
A Visual Guide to Guardian Angels: What You Need to Know – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Angels Having Relations with Humans, Jude & 2 Peter & 1 Enoch – Taylor Marshall Ph.D.
In New York City, a New Approach to Catholic School Bears Fruit – Edward Short, The Catholic World Report
Mary’s Titles, New & Old – Tim Staples, Catholic Answers Magazine
Joyful Devotion to St. Joseph with Fr. Donald Calloway, M.I.C. – Catholic Exchange
New Vatican Document Affirms Economy Must be People-Centred – Ed Condon J.C.L., Catholic Herald
Antique Chasuble by G.F. Bodley – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
St. Willibrord, Utrecht – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
