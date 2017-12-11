Click on the Fr. Z on “The Continuing Vocation Crisis in the United States” link to read more.
Fr. Z on the Vocation Crisis in the United States, How to Help the Homeless, and More Great Links!
Fr. Z on “The Continuing Vocation Crisis in the United States” – Fr. Z’s Blog+++
3 Creative & Impressive Ways People are Helping the Homeless – Elizabeth Pardi, Aleteia
Draining the CCHD Swamp – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture
9 Unique Christmas Nativity Sets – Cerith Gardiner, Aleteia
The Fiery Pit of Gehenna That Jesus Warns (& Is!) a Real Place – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
How To Know & Deal With Heresy Today – Part I – Guy McClung Ph.D. J.D., The American Catholic
Why Make Resolutions for the Liturgical Year? – Anne Marie Miller, Ignitum Today
Deus Caritas – God Is Love – David Torkington, Catholic Stand
Catholic Business Advice From a Fortune 500 Businessman – Laura Hensley, epicPew
Ukraine: Pope Remembers Famine Victims, The Holodomor - Anita Bourdin, Zenit
Was Hitler a Christian, an Atheist, or Neither – Filip Mazurczak, The Cthlc World Report
The Relics of St. Josaphat in the Vatican – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Pope: Diplomatic Guideline in Continuity – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican
How the Holy See Works at the United Nations – Aleteia
Recent Comments of Pope Should Help Quiet Papal Critics – Robert Fastiggi Ph.D., Vatican Insider via La Stampa
Sense & Nonsense: Latest Defense of Amoris Lætitia – Msgr. Richard C. Antall, Crisis Magazine
