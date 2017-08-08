Click on the Fr. Thomas Ewing Sherman, SJ, Son of General William Tecumseh Sherman link to read more.

Blogs | Aug. 21, 2017

Fr. Thomas Sherman, Son of General William Tecumseh Sherman; Why YouTube Needs Catholics; and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Fr. Thomas Ewing Sherman, SJ, Son of General William Tecumseh Sherman - Donald R. McClarey J.D., Catholic Stand

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Catholic Fundraising - Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Why YouTube Needs Catholics – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

Guam, Target of North Korea’s Threats, has a Majority Catholic Population – John Burger, Aleteia

4 Ways to Increase Patience – Charlie McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Tradition = Vocations – It Isn’t Rocket Science – Fr. Z’s Blog

Review of “Christian Dating Simplified” – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today

Is Suffering Really the Greatest Evil? – Robert Barbry II, epicPew

The True Dignity of Education – Bishop James D. Conley, Southern Nebraska Register

Can a Computer have a Soul? Theology of Science Fiction, Redux 2 – Bob Kurland Ph.D., Reflections of a Catholic Scientist

Dante’s Tribute to St. Dominic – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Concerning Concelebration, Variety, & Fraternity – Fr. Z’s Blog

“LIT” is One of the Best Catholic Resources Available – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew

Heraldry For Parish History – Fr. Guy Selvester, Exarandorum

God Is The First Extremist – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand

Is the Quran Superior Because It Is “Incorrupt”? – Ali ibn Hassan, Catholic Answers Magazine

China and the Uselessness of War – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican

