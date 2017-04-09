Fr. Murray, Professor Robert Royal on “Deaconettes”, ‘Amoris Lætitia’, Liturgy, Communion in the Hand on EWTN! – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Steve Ray Destroys the “by Faith Alone” Argument – Jessica McAfee, epicPew

Do We Know the Exact Date of Christ’s Resurrection? Here’s Intriguing Evidence – ChurchPop

Beauty and the Beast’s Obeisance to the Big Gay Machine - Jennifer Roback Morse Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

Czech Bishop Demands Asylum for Chinese Christians – Jonathan Luxmoore, Catholic News Service via the Toronto Catholic Register

Help for Mothers of Young Children During Mass – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks

Four Reasons to Believe Jesus Was Really Crucified – Matt Nelson, Catholic Answers

Is The Church Out of Her League on the Environment? – Tom Collingwood, Catholic Stand

Was Jesus Inconsistent with His Use of Metaphors? – David Rummelhoff, Catholic Answers

Erdogan’s Victory Is Bad News for Turkey’s Christian Minority – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

With Love: To Desire What God Gives Us – Mike Eisenbath, Catholic Stand

Meet Mother Maria: She Came to US as a Housekeeper, but God had a Different Plan – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

I Reject Sexism in Every Form, and All Its Pomps, and All Its Empty Works – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Family of Facebook Murder Victim: We Forgive the Killer – Catholic News Agency

