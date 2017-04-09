Click on the Fr. Murray, Professor Robert Royal on “Deaconettes”, ‘Amoris Lætitia’, Liturgy, Communion in the Hand on EWTN! link to read more!
Blogs | Apr. 29, 2017
Fr. Murray and Robert Royal on EWTN, Destroy the 'Faith Alone' Argument, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Fr. Murray, Professor Robert Royal on “Deaconettes”, ‘Amoris Lætitia’, Liturgy, Communion in the Hand on EWTN! – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Steve Ray Destroys the “by Faith Alone” Argument – Jessica McAfee, epicPew
Do We Know the Exact Date of Christ’s Resurrection? Here’s Intriguing Evidence – ChurchPop
Beauty and the Beast’s Obeisance to the Big Gay Machine - Jennifer Roback Morse Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Czech Bishop Demands Asylum for Chinese Christians – Jonathan Luxmoore, Catholic News Service via the Toronto Catholic Register
Help for Mothers of Young Children During Mass – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks
Four Reasons to Believe Jesus Was Really Crucified – Matt Nelson, Catholic Answers
Is The Church Out of Her League on the Environment? – Tom Collingwood, Catholic Stand
Was Jesus Inconsistent with His Use of Metaphors? – David Rummelhoff, Catholic Answers
Erdogan’s Victory Is Bad News for Turkey’s Christian Minority – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
With Love: To Desire What God Gives Us – Mike Eisenbath, Catholic Stand
Meet Mother Maria: She Came to US as a Housekeeper, but God had a Different Plan – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
I Reject Sexism in Every Form, and All Its Pomps, and All Its Empty Works – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Family of Facebook Murder Victim: We Forgive the Killer – Catholic News Agency
