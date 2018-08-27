Fr James Martin Promoting Homosexuality (Credit: screen shot from joe.ie)
Fr. Martin's False Comfort, This Scandal is about Homosexuality, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Father Martin’s False Comfort - Joseph Sciambra, First Things+++
This Scandal is about Homosexuality – Fr. Z’s Blog
Can Sexual Orientation Change? Yes, According to a New Study – Michael Cook, Mercatornet
Ex-Nuncio Accuses Pope Francis of Failing to Act on McCarrick’s Abuse - Edward Pentin, National Catholic Register
Questions Raised About McElroy’s Response to 2016 McCarrick Allegations - Michelle La Rosa, CNA/EWTN News via NC Register
Homosexual Predation Scandal & Cover-up: Continuous Live Updates 24/7 - Big Pulpit
7 Steps for Making a Holy Hour Holy – Birgit Jones, Catholic Stand
An Eastern Orthodox Priest Cleanses the City of Odessa, Ukraine, With Holy Water After a "Gay Pride" Parade - ChurchPOP
How to Fundraise in the Face of a Church Scandal – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The Shallow Arguments Against Religion That Refuse to Die – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
When Does Sin Stop Being Sin? – John M. Grondelski Ph.D., Homiletic & Pastoral Review
The Coming Catholic Renewal & the Tree of Gondor – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
On the Relationship of Suffering & Wisdom – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
The Problems With Popes’ Change in Catechism on Capital Punishment – John Zmirak Ph.D., Catholic Writer
