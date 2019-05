Fr. Jonathan Morris (Source: uCatholic)

Fr. Jonathan Morris Asks To Leave Priesthood To Pursue Marriage, The Silent Resistance, and More!

The Best In Catholic Bloggin

Fr. Jonathan Morris Asks To Leave The Priesthood To Pursue Marriage – uCatholic +1

The Silent Resistance – Peter Strickland at Catholic Exchange +1

Irish Association of Catholic Priests in Toddler Meltdown Mode Against Francis Over No Women Deacons – Fr. Z’s Blog

Everybody Has a Plan Until They Get Punched In the Mouth – Robert Marco at Catholic Stand

The Curse & Consequences Of Quietism – David Torkington at Catholic Spiritual Direction

New Podcast: John Allen’s Future Church – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

Hawkeye & Revenge – Noel Ethan Tan at Ignitum Today

The Writing Is on the Web – Sean Fitzpatrick at Crisis Magazine

Here’s The Genius Invention, A Robot-Firefighter, That Helped Save The Interior Of Notre-Dame Cathedral In Paris - Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia

Two 20th-Century Yet Ancient Prayers – Bob Drury at Catholic Stand

Scrupulosity in Children – Fr. B. Jerabek, J.C.L., at Dilexi decorem domus Domini

A Catholic Crisis in the Rust Belt – Charles F. McElwee & Seth Barron at City Journal

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.