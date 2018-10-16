Fr. James Martin Looking Confused (Credit: Fr. Dwight Longenecker)

Fr. James Martin’s Bridge to Nowhere, Living Eucharistically in Everyday Life, and More Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Fr. Martin’s Bridge to Nowhere - Adrian J. Reimers D.Phil., Crisis Magazine+++

Demonic Activity Online – Jay Toups, Hope in the Storm++

5 Saints Who Lived a “Luminous Life” Despite Their Painful Childhoods – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Seeing Heaven Through the Eyes of People with Special Needs – Maura Roan McKeegan, Catholic Exchange

A Case for the Sacrament of Marriage – Fr. Kenneth M. Dos Santos M.I.C., Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Living Eucharistically in Everyday Life – Sam Guzman, The Catholic Gentleman

Continuous Daily Updates on the Sex Abuse Scandals & Cover-ups - Big Pulpit

Court Case, Seal of Confession, & Requiring Priests to Break the Seal – Fr. Z’s Blog

The World, The Flesh & Spiritual Warfare – Edward Monti, Catholic Stand

St. Michael & the Archangels: The Mighty Ones of God – Georgette Bechara, uCatholic

The Thomist Method of Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

The Holy See’s China Gamble – Maureen Mullarkey

The Dead Sea Scrolls Mystery, Jimmy Akin’s Mysterious World – Domenico Bettinelli, JimmyAkin.com

Vatican Diplomacy has Failed in Syria – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

