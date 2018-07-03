Patrick Coffin.
Does the Church Hate Gays, 5 Bilocating Saints, Our Society’s Greatest Addiction, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Does the Church Hate Gays? Father Mike Schmitz on The Patrick Coffin Show – Patrick Coffin, Catholic Stand
5 Saints Who Could Bilocate – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Our Society’s Greatest Addiction – Marty Dybicz, Catholic Stand
An Anglican Ordinariate Society for Diocesan & Religious Priests! – Simon Dennerly, The Anglicanorum Coetibus Society
True Freedom, As Articulated in the Story of an Ancient Philosopher – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
Why the State Needs the Church: Interview with Macron’s Philosopher – Aleteia
Catholic Entrepreneurship. . . Is It a Real Thing? – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser
Quotes Suitable for Framing: Victor Davis Hanson – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
How to Maximize Your Wardrobe with the Right Handbag – Meghan Ashley Styling on Fashion for Catholics
When Can You Have a Catholic Wedding Without a Mass? – Cathy Caridi J.C.L., Canon Law Made Easy
Bare-Knuckle Religion – Fr. George W. Rutler Th.D. S.T.D., Crisis Magazine
Uganda’s Bishops are Preparing to Launch a Nationwide TV Station – Amecea News Blog
Germans & the White Thing – Fr. Z’s Blog
A Nigerian Parish has Created a “Committee on Indecent Dressing” – The Nation (Nigeria)
Male Feminism as an Evolutionary Adaptation – Kevin Clark, Crisis Magazine
