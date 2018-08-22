Notice young boys finger walking towards an older man's hand (Credit: Screen Grab of Promotional Flyer)
Fr. James Martin and Pedophilia, How to Welcome Same-Sex Attracted Believers, and More Great Links!
Fr. James Martin, S.J., Homosexuality & Pedophilia - Fr. Z’s Blog+++
How Catholics Can Welcome Same-Sex Attracted Believers by Cardinal Sarah – Steve Ray, Defenders of the Faith
Why Doesn’t God Give Everyone a Miracle? – Randal Rauser Ph.D., Strange Notions
Argentine Senate Rejects Abortion Bill – Nick Hallett, Catholic Herald
Distractions, Aridity, & Self-knowledge – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Seven Secrets of St. Edith Stein – Suzie Andres, Catholic Exchange
Timothy Murphy: A Catholic Robert Frost? – Jennifer Reeser, Benedict XVI Institute
World Youth Day 1993: The Turning Point – George Weigel, The Catholic World Report
Who Profits? – Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
The Power of Perseverance in Catholic Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich on the Blessed Sacrament; New Book – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
McCarrick Watch: Up-to-Date News on the former-Cardinal McCarrick Homosexual Predation & Cover-Up Scandal - Big Pulpit
