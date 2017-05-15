Click on the More of Fr. James Martin’s Whining link to read more.
Blogs | Jun. 15, 2017
Fr. James Martin, 4 Starting Points for a Well Formed Laity, How to be Holy, and More Great Links!
More of Fr. James Martin’s Whining - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Four Starting Points for a Well-Formed Laity – Joannie Watson, Integrated Catholic Life™
How God Works with Our Humanity to Bring about Holiness; Podcast – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Sacred Music “Starter’s Kit” Helps Parishes Sing with the Universal Church – Trent Beattie, Catholic Lane
Benedictines of Norcia: Concussi Surgunt! Super Nifty Beer News! – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The Deadly Cancer of Anger – Ken Kniepmann, Catholic Stand
4 Reasons to Do Your Work – Brother Jonah Teller O.P., Dominicana
Providence College, a Post-Mortem – Anthony Esolen Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
Continuing the Reconciliation of Evolution with Revelation – Bob Drury Ph.D., Catholic Stand
How a Catholic American is Thriving in Secular France – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
What Is Redemptive Suffering? – Mother Angelica, Catholic Exchange
How to Choose the Right Catholic High School for Your Children – Mark Langley, Lion & Ox
8 Essential Marriage Lessons Learned in Pre-Cana – Megan Dahle, Catholic Mommy Blogs
A Short Consideration of a Central Liturgical Principle – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
The Value of Almost Losing My Vision – Thomas Clements, Ignitum Today
Saudi Team’s Refusal to Stand for Moment of Silence for Terror Victims – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
A Police Officer, a Dominican Sister, and a Football – Jessica McAfee, epicPew
What Does the IHS Monogram Mean? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Father and the Flag – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
How Fasting Monks in the Middle Ages Gave Us the Chickens We have Today – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.