More of Fr. James Martin’s Whining - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Four Starting Points for a Well-Formed Laity – Joannie Watson, Integrated Catholic Life™

How God Works with Our Humanity to Bring about Holiness; Podcast – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Sacred Music “Starter’s Kit” Helps Parishes Sing with the Universal Church – Trent Beattie, Catholic Lane

Benedictines of Norcia: Concussi Surgunt! Super Nifty Beer News! – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

The Deadly Cancer of Anger – Ken Kniepmann, Catholic Stand

4 Reasons to Do Your Work – Brother Jonah Teller O.P., Dominicana

Providence College, a Post-Mortem – Anthony Esolen Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

Continuing the Reconciliation of Evolution with Revelation – Bob Drury Ph.D., Catholic Stand

How a Catholic American is Thriving in Secular France – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

What Is Redemptive Suffering? – Mother Angelica, Catholic Exchange

How to Choose the Right Catholic High School for Your Children – Mark Langley, Lion & Ox

8 Essential Marriage Lessons Learned in Pre-Cana – Megan Dahle, Catholic Mommy Blogs

A Short Consideration of a Central Liturgical Principle – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

The Value of Almost Losing My Vision – Thomas Clements, Ignitum Today

Saudi Team’s Refusal to Stand for Moment of Silence for Terror Victims – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

A Police Officer, a Dominican Sister, and a Football – Jessica McAfee, epicPew

What Does the IHS Monogram Mean? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Father and the Flag – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

How Fasting Monks in the Middle Ages Gave Us the Chickens We have Today – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia

