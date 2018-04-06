Sunbeam Streaming through a Stained Glass Window (Credit: Catholic Exchange)

Four Things to Remember When You’re Suffering, Crusading 101, Prayer Shaming, and More Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Four Things to Remember When You’re Suffering – Jeannie Ewing, Catholic Exchange

Crusading 101 – Timothy D. Lusch, The Catholic World Report

Prayer Shaming: A New Front in the Culture War – John Horvat II, Crisis Magazine

3 Reasons You Should Listen to the Catholic Podcast – Katie Prejean, epicPew

Catholic Harbor: A Thriving Online Community for Seton Students – Draper Warren, Seton Magazine

Portable Altars & Roadside Shrines – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement

When It Comes to Politics Catholics Should All Be ‘Independents’ – Steffani Jacobs, Catholic Stand

The Two Steps Jesus Took Before He Fundraised – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

A Fascinating Look Inside the Vatican’s Little-Known Fire Department – ChurchPop

Christ’s Admonishing of the Pharisees in the Gospel of Matthew – Paul Kniez, Catholic Stand

The Power of Silence – T.J. Burdick, uCatholic

How Europe’s Way of Denial Became a Way of Death - Samuel Gregg D.Phil., Public Discourse+++

Is There Any Hope of Saudi Arabia Lifting Its Church Ban? – Dr. David Cowan, Catholic Herald

Fides et Ratio at Twenty – Archbishop Charles J. Chaput O.F.M. Cap., First Things

Belial’s Witnesses – Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

