The Best in Catholic Blogging
Fostering Young Vocations - Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement+++
These Groups Support Gay 'Marriage' While Backing a Cake Baker’s First Amendment Rights – Elizabeth Slattery & Kaitlyn Finley, Mercatornet
More Reasons to Support a Celibate Priesthood - Michael Warren Davis, Crisis Magazine
3 Simple Ways to Start Advent Traditions With Your Kids – Sarah Johnson, Aleteia
Seeing the Sign: A Reversion Story – Cynthia Millen, Catholic Stand
Analyzing Climate Change – Ben Butera, The American Catholic
The Old Testament & the Karate Kid – Elizabeth Jean Seah, Ignitum Today
5 Quotes from St. Therese of Lisieux for a Fruitful Advent – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Pro-Choicers Think Abortion Debate Over; Out of Touch with Public – Michale Wee, Catholic Herald
From Forgiveness to Forgetness – Michele Boyer, Catholic Stand
Tests Show Jesus’s Tomb Date Back to Ancient Roman Era – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report
Pope is Right: Bishops Must Be at Centre of Annulments Process – Ed Condon, Catholic Herald
The Holy Spirit for Our Times – Suellen Brewster, Catholic Stand
Ghanaian Bishops’ Amoris Lætitia Statement is Silent on Communion – Catholic Herald
Archdiocese of Washington, DC, Sues DC Metro Over Christmas Advertisements – Chloe Langr, epicPew
