Fostering Young Vocations, These Pro-SSM Groups are Backing a Cake Baker’s Rights, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Fostering Young Vocations - Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement+++

These Groups Support Gay 'Marriage' While Backing a Cake Baker’s First Amendment Rights – Elizabeth Slattery & Kaitlyn Finley, Mercatornet

More Reasons to Support a Celibate Priesthood - Michael Warren Davis, Crisis Magazine

3 Simple Ways to Start Advent Traditions With Your Kids – Sarah Johnson, Aleteia

Seeing the Sign: A Reversion Story – Cynthia Millen, Catholic Stand

Analyzing Climate Change – Ben Butera, The American Catholic

The Old Testament & the Karate Kid – Elizabeth Jean Seah, Ignitum Today

5 Quotes from St. Therese of Lisieux for a Fruitful Advent – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Pro-Choicers Think Abortion Debate Over; Out of Touch with Public – Michale Wee, Catholic Herald

From Forgiveness to Forgetness – Michele Boyer, Catholic Stand

Tests Show Jesus’s Tomb Date Back to Ancient Roman Era – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report

Pope is Right: Bishops Must Be at Centre of Annulments Process – Ed Condon, Catholic Herald

The Holy Spirit for Our Times – Suellen Brewster, Catholic Stand

Ghanaian Bishops’ Amoris Lætitia Statement is Silent on Communion – Catholic Herald

Archdiocese of Washington, DC, Sues DC Metro Over Christmas Advertisements – Chloe Langr, epicPew

