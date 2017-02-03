Click on Fostering Young Vocations (Part 5) link to read more.
Blogs | Feb. 22, 2017
Fostering Young Vocations, The Reformation is Over So Why Aren’t You Catholic, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Fostering Young Vocations (Part 5) – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
The Reformation is Over So Why Aren’t You Catholic? - K. Albert Little, The Cordial Catholic
Protecting Society With Out the Death Penalty – Cassandra Hackstock, Truth and Charity Forum
Can You Sin Simply Via Your Own Thoughts? – Dom Cingoranelli, Catholic Stand
Rare Catholic Wedding Ideas Every Woman Should Use and Share – Mary Flynn, epicPew
The Ozarks: A Good Place for Catholics – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks
Learning to Accept God’s Will – Randy Hain, Integrated Catholic Life™
Why Was Mary Purified at the Temple and Did She Receive Sacraments? – Taylor Marshall Ph.D.
Actual Apocrypha in the Liturgy – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
How One Woman is Sewing the Sacred – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
Order – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
“Po Si Jiu!” Red Guards Arise! Crush the Reactionaries!; Cardinal Burke Et Al– Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Rosary Reflections: A Renewed Call to Prayer; A Short History of the Rosary – James Hooper, Catholic Stand
