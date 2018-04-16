Kid Altar Servers (Credit: New Liturgical Movement)

Fostering Young Vocations, Adoration Chapel Confessions, Interpret the Bible Literally, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Fostering Young Vocations: Who’s Afraid of the Cassock? – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Confessions From the Adoration Chapel – Betty Parquette, Catholic Stand

Do We Interpret the Bible Literally? – Nick Chui, Ignitum Today

The Importance of Forgiveness – Cecily Lowe, Catholic Stand

Synod on Young People: It Almost Seems That Their Presence is Limited to the Need to Justify a Change of Direction for the Church - Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican+++

The 10 Free Technologies Every Catholic Charity Must Use – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Jordan Peterson on Marxism – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Do Not Be Afraid: the Truth about Down Syndrome – Mary Cooney, Mercatornet

7 Ways to Glorify God with Your Body – Fr. Ed Broom O.M.V., The Catholic Gentleman

St. Robert Bellarmine on Capital Punishment – Edward Feser Ph.D.

Keeping the Faith Alive in the Most Remote Parish on Earth – Abbot Hugh Allan, Catholic Herald

The Arfe Custodia: A Masterpiece in Silver & Gold – Kinga U. Lipinska Liturgical Arts Journal

Ten Reasons for the Marriage Mess – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

The Modern Post-Heretic – David Warren, Essays in Idleness

A Big No-No at the Altar; Update: The Priest Pulled the Video Down – Fr. Z’s Blog

American & Christian Freedom: Acknowledging the Fall – John Zmirak Ph.D., The Stream

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.