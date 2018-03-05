Speaking the Truth in the Beauty of Love: Better Online Discussion – Bryan Cross Ph.D., Strange Notions

The Vocation of a Soldier, Service, & the Act of Love – J. Bolton, Augustine’s Alley

Making the Church Appealing; What “Sells”? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Walking on My Knees with Mother Mary – Ann Tran, Ignitum Today

A Modern Pandora’s Box: Amoris Lætitia? – Tom Collingwood, Catholic Stand

How Despots Exploit Vatican Foreign Policy – Fr. Raymond de Souza, Catholic Herald

New Book on Catholic Fundraising: Pray, Pray, Pray, Ask – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Woody Allen & Billy Graham – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Correcting Father James Martin. . . Again -  Fr. Dwight Longenecker+++

The Clarity of Cardinal Cupich – Fr. George W. Rutler S.T.D. Th.D., Crisis Magazine

For These 40 Days, Francis Pushes Pause – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia

The High Priestly Prayer of Jesus - Ray Sullivan, Catholic Stand+++

The Post-Napoleonic Church – Ælredus Rievallensis, Canticum Salomonis

Science, Resurrection & History: Classical Education – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., Cana Academy

Making Books in the Middle Ages – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

What Happens When a Church Is Closed? – Billy Ryan, uCatholic

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .