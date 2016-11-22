“Fisher of Men”, A Paulist Vocation Video from the 1960s – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

This Cloistered Nun Got Her Doctorate in Aerospace Engineering – Catholic News Agency

Abortion, Ancestry and the Ghost Generations – Susan Skinner, Catholic Stand

The Coming Home Network International Experiences Record Membership – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report

Canada’s Boldest Professor Defies the Gender Police - Scott Ventureyra, Crisis Magazine

Forgotten Children: Singles in the Church – Catherine Cash, Catholic Lane

Cause of 15-year-old “Computer Geek” Carlo Acutis has Taken a Step Forward – Phillip Kosloski, Aleteia

Three Ways to Obtain an Indulgence for the 100-Year Fatima Anniversary – Maria Ximena Rondon, Catholic News Agency

The Basilica of St., in Bologna: A Church Built on Astronomical Science – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

Focus Your Efforts – Pete Socks, Catholic Stand

Are Atheists Addled? – Regis Martin S.T.D., Crisis Magazine

Acceptance – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.