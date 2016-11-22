Click on “Fisher of Men”, A Paulist Vocation Video from the 1960s – Gregory DiPippo of New Liturgical Movement link to read more.
Dec. 26, 2016
“Fisher of Men”, A Paulist Vocation Video; Are Atheists Addled; and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Tito Edwards
“Fisher of Men”, A Paulist Vocation Video from the 1960s – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
This Cloistered Nun Got Her Doctorate in Aerospace Engineering – Catholic News Agency
Abortion, Ancestry and the Ghost Generations – Susan Skinner, Catholic Stand
The Coming Home Network International Experiences Record Membership – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report
Canada’s Boldest Professor Defies the Gender Police - Scott Ventureyra, Crisis Magazine
Forgotten Children: Singles in the Church – Catherine Cash, Catholic Lane
Cause of 15-year-old “Computer Geek” Carlo Acutis has Taken a Step Forward – Phillip Kosloski, Aleteia
Three Ways to Obtain an Indulgence for the 100-Year Fatima Anniversary – Maria Ximena Rondon, Catholic News Agency
The Basilica of St., in Bologna: A Church Built on Astronomical Science – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
Focus Your Efforts – Pete Socks, Catholic Stand
Are Atheists Addled? – Regis Martin S.T.D., Crisis Magazine
Acceptance – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
