Fatima and Russia – Ianto Watt, Statistician to the Stars!

A Song for Europe – P.J. Smith, Semiduplex

Gender Ideology as Abuse – Matthew Hanley, The Catholic Thing

The Ukrainian Wedding Tradition That’s Making a Stunning Comeback – Cerith Gardiner, Aleteia

Hurricanes, Climate Change, Pope Francis, and the Poor – Regis Nicoll, Crisis Magazine

You Duped Me O Lord! – Carol Monaco, Catholic Stand

Listen and Ask Before You Give – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today

How to Perfect Your ‘Thank You’ in Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

The Next Scandal in the Church? – William Kilpatrick, The Catholic Thing

The Simplicity of Saint Vincent de Paul – Sarah Metts, Catholic Exchange

Follow Up: Massive Rosary Prayer in Poland and Disdain from Massimo Faggioli - Fr. Z’s Blog

How Angela Merkel and Pope Francis are Reshaping the World – Brother Edmund Waldstein O. Cist., Catholic Herald

Is This the Face of St. Mary Magdalene? Forensic Science Meets Ancient Skull Relic – ChurchPop

George Weigel’s “Lessons in Hope” – Bishop Robert Barron, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

The Dominicana Spirit – Thomas V. Mirus, Catholic Culture

On Friends Dying – Tom Collingwood, Catholic Stand

St. Michael in the Apocrypha – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

From Panic Attacks to Freedom in God - Part II – Susan Skinner, Catholic Stand

What They Don’t Mean by Indigenous People’s Day – Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.