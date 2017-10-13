Click on the Fatima and Russia link to read more.
Fatima and Russia, A Song for Europe, Gender Ideology as Abuse, Wedding Tradition Return, and More!
Fatima and Russia – Ianto Watt, Statistician to the Stars!
A Song for Europe – P.J. Smith, Semiduplex
Gender Ideology as Abuse – Matthew Hanley, The Catholic Thing
The Ukrainian Wedding Tradition That’s Making a Stunning Comeback – Cerith Gardiner, Aleteia
Hurricanes, Climate Change, Pope Francis, and the Poor – Regis Nicoll, Crisis Magazine
You Duped Me O Lord! – Carol Monaco, Catholic Stand
Listen and Ask Before You Give – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
How to Perfect Your ‘Thank You’ in Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The Next Scandal in the Church? – William Kilpatrick, The Catholic Thing
The Simplicity of Saint Vincent de Paul – Sarah Metts, Catholic Exchange
Follow Up: Massive Rosary Prayer in Poland and Disdain from Massimo Faggioli - Fr. Z’s Blog
How Angela Merkel and Pope Francis are Reshaping the World – Brother Edmund Waldstein O. Cist., Catholic Herald
Is This the Face of St. Mary Magdalene? Forensic Science Meets Ancient Skull Relic – ChurchPop
George Weigel’s “Lessons in Hope” – Bishop Robert Barron, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
The Dominicana Spirit – Thomas V. Mirus, Catholic Culture
On Friends Dying – Tom Collingwood, Catholic Stand
St. Michael in the Apocrypha – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
From Panic Attacks to Freedom in God - Part II – Susan Skinner, Catholic Stand
What They Don’t Mean by Indigenous People’s Day – Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.