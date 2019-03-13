Fast Growing Order of Nuns Choose Texas, No Food Only Beer Fast Like a 17th Century Monk, and More!
A Fast-Growing Order of Nuns Chose the Texas Hill Country for Expansion Because 'Texans Just Get It' ☩ Elizabeth Souder of The Dallas Morning News +1
No Food, Only Beer: Fasting Like a 17th-Century Monk ☩ J.P. Mauro of Aleteia +1
This Lent Remember Your Death ☩ Pete Socks of Catholic Stand
Abortion, Cardinal Dolan, & Excommunication: A Response to Dr. Ed Peters ☩ Monica Migliorino Miller, Ph.D., of The Catholic World Report
Why We Can’t Change Our Soul After Death ☩ Karlo Broussard of Catholic Answers Magazine
The Power of Praise & Worship ☩ Thomas Clements of Ignitum Today
The Responsibilities of Good Taste ☩ John H. Folley of Beauty Advocacy
I Am A Forgiving Person, Uh, Not So Much! ☩ Kendra Von Esh of Catholic Stand
Incense Review: Catacombs ☩ Shawn R. Tribe of Liturgical Arts Journal
How Aquinas’s First Mover is Also Universal Governor ☩ Dennis Bonnette, Ph.D., of Strange Notions
Matthew 7:7 – The Lenten Appeal Blueprint ☩ Brice Sokolowski of CatholicFundraiser.net
God's [Permissive] Will ☩ Fr John Hunwicke of Mutual Enrichment
