A Fast-Growing Order of Nuns Chose the Texas Hill Country for Expansion Because 'Texans Just Get It'  Elizabeth Souder of The Dallas Morning News +1

No Food, Only Beer: Fasting Like a 17th-Century Monk  J.P. Mauro of Aleteia +1

This Lent Remember Your Death  Pete Socks of Catholic Stand

Abortion, Cardinal Dolan, & Excommunication: A Response to Dr. Ed Peters  Monica Migliorino Miller, Ph.D., of The Catholic World Report

Why We Can’t Change Our Soul After Death  Karlo Broussard of Catholic Answers Magazine

The Power of Praise & Worship  Thomas Clements of Ignitum Today

The Responsibilities of Good Taste  John H. Folley of Beauty Advocacy

I Am A Forgiving Person, Uh, Not So Much!  Kendra Von Esh of Catholic Stand

Incense Review: Catacombs  Shawn R. Tribe of Liturgical Arts Journal

How Aquinas’s First Mover is Also Universal Governor  Dennis Bonnette, Ph.D., of Strange Notions

Matthew 7:7 – The Lenten Appeal Blueprint  Brice Sokolowski of CatholicFundraiser.net

God's [Permissive] Will  Fr John Hunwicke of Mutual Enrichment

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.