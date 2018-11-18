Fr. Augustine Puchner O. Praem. (Credit: Screen Shot from Vimeo via Catholic Link)
Fast Growing Order Has A Great Digital Library; Seeing Yourself: How Sin Affects Us; and More Links!
This Rapidly Growing Order Of Priests Just Launched An Incredible Digital Library - Catholic Link+++
Live Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament – Adorecast
Have Children? Here, Have Some Rural Land! – Marcus Roberts, Mercatornet++
The Byzantine Jesuit Who Stood Up To Moscow – Fr. Raymond J. de Souza, Catholic Herald+
Seeing Yourself: How Sin Affects Us – Joy Joseph, Catholic Stand
Innovative New Lighting for Michelangelo’s Pietà – Gregory DiPippo, Catholic Herald
Churches Worth Driving To – California Catholic Daily
Did You Know? How The Original “Dunce” Was Actually a Catholic Genius – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
Religious Vocations Aren’t Dead, & Here Are 12 Tweets That Prove It – Chloe Langr, epicPew
Catholic Women Veiling 101: Explaining The Devotion To Children – Birgit Jones, Catholic Life In Our Times
A Battle for Something Beautiful – Anthony Lilles, Catholic Spiritual Direction
An Early 20th Century Gothic Revival Set – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
Encouragement for the Isolated Catholic Homeschooler – Christina Baker, Seton Magazine
Saints Suffering Scrupulosity, Catholic Resources, & God Presence During Frustration – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Family Dinner Hour, the Secret Ingredient of Healthier Families – Cheryl Hernandez, Seton Magazine
A Troped Epistle for the Dedication of a Church – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
