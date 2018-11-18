This Rapidly Growing Order Of Priests Just Launched An Incredible Digital Library - Catholic Link+++

Live Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament – Adorecast

Have Children? Here, Have Some Rural Land! – Marcus Roberts, Mercatornet++

The Byzantine Jesuit Who Stood Up To Moscow – Fr. Raymond J. de Souza, Catholic Herald+

Seeing Yourself: How Sin Affects Us – Joy Joseph, Catholic Stand

Innovative New Lighting for Michelangelo’s Pietà – Gregory DiPippo, Catholic Herald

Churches Worth Driving To – California Catholic Daily

Did You Know? How The Original “Dunce” Was Actually a Catholic Genius – Billy Ryan, uCatholic

Religious Vocations Aren’t Dead, & Here Are 12 Tweets That Prove It – Chloe Langr, epicPew

Catholic Women Veiling 101: Explaining The Devotion To Children – Birgit Jones, Catholic Life In Our Times

A Battle for Something Beautiful – Anthony Lilles, Catholic Spiritual Direction

An Early 20th Century Gothic Revival Set – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal

Encouragement for the Isolated Catholic Homeschooler – Christina Baker, Seton Magazine

Saints Suffering Scrupulosity, Catholic Resources, & God Presence During Frustration – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Family Dinner Hour, the Secret Ingredient of Healthier Families – Cheryl Hernandez, Seton Magazine

A Troped Epistle for the Dedication of a Church – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .