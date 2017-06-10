Click on the Farewell to Catholic Answers link to read more.

Blogs | Jul. 13, 2017

Farewell to Catholic Answers, A Eucharistic Miracle on the Camino de Santiago, and More Great Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Farewell to Catholic Answers - Karl Keating, Catholic Answers Magazine

The Galician “Holy Grail”: A Eucharistic Miracle on the Camino de Santiago – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

Holy Communion Increases Sanctifying Graces – Charlie McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Do We Still Care for the Well Being of Priests? – Fr. Ray Blake, Fr Ray Blake’s Blog

Al Qaeda Publishes a Video Featuring Abducted Sister Gloria Cecilia Narváez – Rome Reports

Why the Label “Gay” Impoverishes and Harms Our View of the Human Person – Jim Graves, The Catholic World Report

Help for My Children in These Perilous Times – Integrated Catholic Life™

5 Reasons To Pray For Your Spouse – Steffani Jacobs, Catholic Stand

Applying Six Offline Models to Online Evangelization – Fr. Matthew P. Schneider L.C., Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Getting Back on Track with Your Fundraising Goal – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Why I’m Teaching My Young Son Good Old-Fashioned Chivalry – Cerith Gardiner, Aleteia

Quæritur: Won’t Go to Mass Celebrated by a Married Priest – Fr. Tim Ferguson, Fr. Z’s Blog

A Devotional: Praying for Our Enemies – Anne DeSantis, Catholic Stand

Sacred Art is Inspiring and Flourishing. . .in Scottsdale, Arizona – Tom Perna

For the New Cathedral, Un Nuevo Pastor at Long Last, Zarama Nabs Raleigh’s Big Chair – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia

(Catholic and Secular) Campus Lunacy Roundup II – William M. Briggs Ph.D., Statistician to the Stars!

How Do We Love Our Neighbors? – Anne Marie Miller, Ignitum Today

Reactions to the Change of Prefect at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Fr. James Martin “Canonizes” Sister Jeannine Gramick – Deacon Jim Russell, Crisis Magazine

Catechism Student Loan Debt Reaches $1.8 Hundred Nationwide – Eye of the Tiber

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.