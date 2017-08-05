Click on the Falsely Accused Catholic School Teacher Finally Released from Prison; Media Silent link to read more.
Blogs | Aug. 29, 2017
Falsely Accused Catholic School Teacher Finally Released from Prison, Cloister Life and More Links!
Falsely Accused Catholic School Teacher Finally Released from Prison; Media Silent - David F. Pierre Jr., TheMediaReport.com
From the Priory: What Lay People Can Learn from the Cloister – LuAnn Simons, Practical Pondering
Truth, Charity & Social Media – Ramon Anton A. Aldana, Catholic Stand
How the Pope’s Paraguay Trip Inspired a Children’s Charity – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
What Is True Freedom? – Paul Kniaz, Catholic Stand
8 Inspiring Quotes from St. Maximilian Kolbe, Martyr of Charity – Chloe Langr, epicPew
Musings on the Gift & Grace of Conversion – Carl E. Olson, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
What a Fundraiser Should Do Every Week – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.com
What Does It Mean to be “Roman” Catholic? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Video: Pius XII Declaring the Dogma of the Assumption – Fr. Z’s Blog
The Meaning Behind the Jerusalem Cross – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Show Tune Priest Sings Eucharistic Prayer – Fr. Z’s Blog
“LIT” is One of the Best Catholic Resources Available – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
One Reason We Didn’t Have Unending Civil Wars – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Nazis: Left or Right? – Darwin, DarwinCatholic
Who Knows What Microaggression Lurks in the Hearts of Persons? – John C. Wright, Sci Fi Wright
Diversity! Update (Now With More Diversity) – William M. Briggs Ph.D., Statistician to the Stars!
