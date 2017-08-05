Click on the Falsely Accused Catholic School Teacher Finally Released from Prison; Media Silent link to read more.

Blogs | Aug. 29, 2017

Falsely Accused Catholic School Teacher Finally Released from Prison, Cloister Life and More Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Falsely Accused Catholic School Teacher Finally Released from Prison; Media Silent - David F. Pierre Jr., TheMediaReport.com

From the Priory: What Lay People Can Learn from the Cloister – LuAnn Simons, Practical Pondering

Truth, Charity & Social Media – Ramon Anton A. Aldana, Catholic Stand

How the Pope’s Paraguay Trip Inspired a Children’s Charity – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

What Is True Freedom? – Paul Kniaz, Catholic Stand

8 Inspiring Quotes from St. Maximilian Kolbe, Martyr of Charity – Chloe Langr, epicPew

Musings on the Gift & Grace of Conversion – Carl E. Olson, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

What a Fundraiser Should Do Every Week – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.com

What Does It Mean to be “Roman” Catholic? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Video: Pius XII Declaring the Dogma of the Assumption – Fr. Z’s Blog

The Meaning Behind the Jerusalem Cross – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Show Tune Priest Sings Eucharistic Prayer – Fr. Z’s Blog

“LIT” is One of the Best Catholic Resources Available – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew

One Reason We Didn’t Have Unending Civil Wars – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Nazis: Left or Right? – Darwin, DarwinCatholic

Who Knows What Microaggression Lurks in the Hearts of Persons? – John C. Wright, Sci Fi Wright

Diversity! Update (Now With More Diversity) – William M. Briggs Ph.D., Statistician to the Stars!

